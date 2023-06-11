Left Menu

NCP promoting dynastic politics: Eknath Shinde

NCP promoting dynastic politics: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday accused the Nationalist Congress Party of promoting dynastic politics, a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar appointed his daughter Supriya Sule as working president.

''I will only say that like in the Shiv Sena, Uddhav ji became the CM himself, and made his son a minister, the same is happening in the NCP as well,'' Shinde told a select group of reporters at the Raj Bhavan here.

He called on J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. ''(Sharad) Pawar was president, and made a working president in the family. This is an internal matter of their party, and I don't have to meddle in that, but it has happens like that only,'' Shinde said. Asked about his son and MP Shrikant Shinde's remarks that some local BJP leaders in Maharashtra were engaging in selfish politics, the Maharashtra CM said it was a small matter and the BJP has issued an explanation over it. ''It was a small issue and it is over now. The president of Maharashtra BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule has given an explanation on that and I don't feel there is any need to say anything else on that,'' Shinde said.

Asked to comment over the political situation in Maharashtra, Shinde said when he returns to his state, there will be a lot of time to discuss it. ''I am in Kashmir right now. When I return there, we will have a lot of time to discuss that. I met Manoj Sinha and we had good discussions. I requested him that many tourists come here from Maharashtra, and if we get some place for Maharashtra Bhawan, that will benefit the tourists,'' the Maharashtra CM said.

