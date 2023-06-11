"CM Sukhu-led govt failed on every front in past six months": Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government and said that it has failed on every front in the past six months. "Six months of this government will be known only for its failures. The Sukhu government of Congress, which came to power by giving 10 guarantees, has forgotten the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh and is only taking anti-people decisions. There is disappointment in this government in the whole state," LoP Jairam Thakur said.

BJP leader Jairam Thakur said that Congress has fired more than 6,000 outsourced employees in the state. "Congress government, which came to power by guaranteeing jobs to lakhs of people, fired 6,000 outsourced employees as soon as they came to power. Outsourced employees did not get a salary for four to five months. Employees of six boards and corporations are also not getting salaries, they are threatening agitation. The government shattered by the arrogance of power did not even understand what would happen to the families of these employees," he said.

He further stated that the current state government in its short tenure of six months has taken a loan of Rs 7000 crores. "It has been only six months since the oath-taking of the beloved Chief Minister Sukhu, but in such a short tenure, this government has taken a loan of seven thousand crores. If you keep taking loans at this rate, don't know where you will end up," he said.

He also mentioned that currently, Himachal Pradesh is having an overdraft of Rs 1000 crores and such a situation has never happened before in the state. "Himachal is in overdraft of one thousand crores. This situation has never happened before. The people who came to power in the name of system change have ruined Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Jairam Thakur also pointed out that development works have come to a standstill in the state in the past six months. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that all development works have come to a standstill in the last six months.

"All the construction works from road to hospital, from school to bridge are stuck. The work started by our government has also stopped. The projects for which we had made provision for money. Even after the completion of those works, their money is not being released. MLA funds were increased in our time so that the work of the public could be done easily but the Sukhu government also banned the MLA fund," he said. "Due to this the government and even the legislators are not able to do any development work for the public. Sukhu government has failed on all fronts. Within six months, the people of Himachal are crying foul. There is an atmosphere of disappointment towards the government everywhere," he added.

On December 11, 2022, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

