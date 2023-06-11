Many parties getting together against Modi, but will fail again: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Opposition parties are trying to come together for the 2024 polls but are unable to name a prime ministerial candidate, and will be defeated again as in the last two general elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

The Shiv Sena leader was speaking to a select group of reporters at the Raj Bhavan where he met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

''In the coming elections, all records of the Lok Sabha elections will be broken under the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP will win with a thumping majority under Modi,'' Shinde said.

Later at a press conference, he took a swipe at the opposition parties which are set to meet on June 23 in Patna to chalk out a joint strategy against the BJP.

''If we talk about the 2024 polls, many parties are getting together against Modi, but they have not been able to name a person who can be their candidate. This had happened in 2014 polls as well, but Modi got a clear majority.

''In 2019 as well, parties came together, but what happened? Modi got a thumping majority. Now again, they are getting together... but Modi will again get a thumping majority,'' he said.

''Modi does not respond to criticism, but works for the people. He does not give importance to his critics,'' Shinde added.

He said his party will use its strength to help the BJP retain power under Modi's leadership.

He said the amount of work done in the last nine years has surpassed what was done in 40-50 years before that.

''The elections will take place on the issue of development. So many roads and airports have been built and several schemes implemented for the welfare of women. It is obvious that the people will vote for those who work for them. So, all records will be broken in 2024 elections,'' he said.

The Maharashtra chief minister said developmental projects were being undertaken across the country under Modi's leadership and the economy was growing rapidly.

''Getting the G20 presidency is a matter of pride for the people of the country. People from across the world are coming to India, they came to Kashmir as well, Maharashtra as well... It gives us an opportunity to give exposure to our infra projects because they come to know how much the country is moving forward.

''The world is facing economic problems, but our country's (economy) situation has improved from 11th position to fifth position because of PM Modi. His target of USD five trillion economy is a huge achievement in itself,'' he said.

Shinde said he had visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and then came to Kashmir.

''Today, I met (J-K) LG Manoj Sinha. It was a courtesy meet. He is our well-wisher. He called me for a tea, so I came,'' he said.

The Maharashtra CM said the situation in J-K has improved a lot after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

''It is a matter of satisfaction that there is a huge difference in J-K since the last time. Many developmental works are taking place. Roads are being built, and tourists are coming here in large numbers. A belief has been created among the people of J-K that they are getting all the facilities.

''Under the prime minister's leadership, (Union) Home Minister (Amit Shah) abrogated Article 370. We can see a lot of changes here now. Tourism is increasing, projects are going on, people will get employment. This was not seen before. But, today, there is development, that is what people want,'' he said.

This is a paradise and tourists come here not only from various corners of the country but also from across the world, he added.

''The fear in the hearts of people is ending. This is what is needed. When there is development, people get their livelihood,'' he added.

Shinde said revocation of Article 370 was the dream of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

To a question on political parties in J-K demanding the conduct of assembly elections in the Union Territory, Shinde said the prime minister will definitely take a decision on it.

Shinde also urged LG Sinha to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'.

Pune-based NGO Sarhad, which is dedicated to fostering people-to-people relationships and promoting harmony across India's borders for the past 30 years, welcomed the proposal.

Shinde had formed the government in Maharashtra with the BJP's support in June last year after revolting against the then chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde's faction was in February this year recognised as the Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.

In recent days, there has been some strain in the BJP-Sena ties over Kalyan Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra represented by Shinde's son Shrikant.

On Friday, Shrikant Shinde had said some leaders were trying to create hurdles in the alliance in Dombivali area (under Kalyan Lok Sabha seat) for their selfish politics and that he was ready to leave the seat since the aim was to ensure the Narendra Modi government returns with a thumping majority in the 2024 LS polls.

