"Manmohan government did not have courage...": Shah flays Cong over internal security

Addressing a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam, organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the BJP-led central government under PM Modi, the Union Home Minister said, "During the UPA government, 'Alia, Malia, Jamalia' (any Tom, Dick and Harry) would cross over into India and unleash terror on our people. The Manmohan government did not have the courage to do anything against them. In its 9 years in power, the government under the leadership of PM Modi worked to ensure the internal security of the country."

11-06-2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at the previous Congress-led UPA regime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the "Manmohan government" did not have the courage to address the country's internal security concerns, adding that the present dispensation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked to make the country more secure. Addressing a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam, organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the BJP-led central government under PM Modi, the Union Home Minister said, "During the UPA government, 'Alia, Malia, Jamalia' (any Tom, Dick and Harry) would cross over into India and unleash terror on our people. The Manmohan government did not have the courage to do anything against them. In its 9 years in power, the government under the leadership of PM Modi worked to ensure the internal security of the country."

He said that within ten days of the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, India, under the leadership of PM Modi, conducted a surgical strike and a precision air strike to give a befitting reply to the attackers across the border. "PM Modi has been at the helm of the country for 9 years now. During this time, he has worked to ensure that our internal security is safeguarded at all costs. Within 10 days of the Uri and Pulwama attacks, India, under the leadership of PM Modi, conducted a surgical strike and airstrike, entering the enemy's home and giving them a befitting reply," Shah said.

Hitting out at the Andhra Pradesh government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said Vizag became a "den of anti-social elements". "Vizag became a den of anti-social elements under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Many from the ruling party are involved in anti-social activities," said Amit Shah.

He alleged that the money sent for development was looted by the leaders of the ruling party. "The money sent by the Modi government for the development of Andhra Pradesh has been looted byJagan Mohan Reddy's party and its cadre," he added. (ANI)

