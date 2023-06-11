Successive governments at Centre failed to address people's problems: Telangana CM KCR

Alleging that successive governments at the Centre have failed to address various problems plaguing the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the Election Commission has failed to check the undesirable practices of parties to win elections at any cost.

Rao's comments came while addressing some leaders from Madhya Pradesh who joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here, an official release said.

Under the leadership of former MP Buddhasen Patel, who has been appointed as coordinator of Madhya Pradesh unit of BRS, political leaders, intellectuals and others from the state joined the party in the presence of Rao here on Sunday.

''The Election Commission has failed to check the undesirable practices of making false promises and inciting hatred among people to win elections at any cost,'' Rao, who is the BRS president, said.

On the occasion, Rao said the country is blessed with natural resources such as water, arable land, coal reserves for electricity, and good climate for agriculture. Despite all this, it is sad that the country's farmers are dying by suicide and the reason for this is the lack of focus at the Centre, he alleged.

KCR, as Rao is also known, further alleged that successive Union governments ''ignored the goals and ruling the country without any direction'' in independent India.

The Chief Minister said it is the responsibility of the people to form governments that bring change in the way of working.

''India wants a change and the intellectuals should think in this direction. The intelligentsia should come together in accordance with the aspirations of the people,'' the release quoted KCR as saying.

KCR reiterated that if the BRS wins (if the party forms the government at the Centre), they would provide 24-hour electricity to the people of India in two years.

He said the BRS is not just a political party but a ''mission to change India''.

KCR said the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day are currently going on, and explained about the schemes of his government like 'Dalit Bandhu', a flagship Dalit welfare scheme of the BRS; 'Rythu Bandhu' investment scheme for farmers, 'Rythu Beema' life insurance scheme, free power to farmers, pension support, that are implemented in Telangana.

The Chief Minister questioned why it is not implemented in Madhya Pradesh when it was being executed in Telangana adding ''the same question should be asked to the Centre''.

The plight of Adivasis, Dalits and backward communities still continues despite 75 years of Independence, he said.

Rao further said the BRS will soon set up its own office in Bhopal and that campaign vehicles should be arranged in all the constituencies of Madhya Pradesh where people should be sensitised on the party's ideology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)