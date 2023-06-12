Left Menu

West Bengal: War of words between TMC, BJP over ruckus at Thakurbari temple

While the TMC MP accused the BJP workers of "blocking" his entry to the temple, Adhikari accused Banerjee of trying to gain entry "without permission".

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:39 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday traded charges over ruckus reported during the latter's visit to Thakurbari temple in North 24 Parganas district earlier in the day. While the TMC MP accused the BJP workers of "blocking" his entry to the temple, Adhikari accused Banerjee of trying to gain entry "without permission".

Notably, a ruckus was reported in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas during the TMC leader's visit to the temple on Sunday. Abhishek Banerjee issued a statement on the matter and accused BJP workers including Shantanu Thakur of "desecrating" the temple.

"Since this morning, around 200-250 BJP workers were involved in blocking my entry to the temple. This holy land is not anyone's property but a temple, open to all irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. Shantanu Thakur and the other BJP workers desecrated the Thakurbari temple through their activities today. People shall give a befitting democratic response to this in the near future," the statement read. Hitting back at the TMC MP, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Banerjee attempted to enter the temple "on the basis of power".

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "This is a dangerous step. He attempted to go in on the basis of his power. This is not right. As an MP, he should have first sought permission from Thakurbari and sent a letter. He should have gone without a flag, as is the practice at Thakurbari. Hats off to the community that they opposed this openly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

