Former Italian PM Berlusconi's funeral to be held on Wednesday
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:08 IST
Country: Italy
- Italy
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will have a state funeral at Milan Cathedral, to be held on Wednesday at 1300 GMT, a spokesman for the Catholic Church of Milan said on Monday.
