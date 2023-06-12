'Jungle raj' under Cong rule in Rajasthan, says BJP's Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Monday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan for alleged corruption and ''jungle raj'' in the state, saying the saffron party is the only option before the people.

Singh, who is the party in-charge of Rajasthan, was talking to reporters after a number of people, including Omprakash Pahadia, the son of former chief minister Jagannath Pahadia, joined the BJP here.

''Today, the BJP is the only option in Rajasthan. With all these people joining the BJP, the party will become stronger. They have accepted the membership of the BJP unconditionally,'' he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Singh, Singh sad he has not done any work during his tenure of four-and-a-half years and now was making ''hollow announcements''.

''The chief minister is making some announcement daily to divert the attention from jungle raj, corruption nd outcry in Rajasthan,'' he said.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi denied the Gehlot's allegation that when the BJP comes to power in the state, it stops the schemes of the previous Congress government.

''The BJP never does the work of stopping the schemes. The Congress has done. The BJP works with a motto of service, good governance and welfare of the poor,'' he said.

On the occasion, Vijender Singh Shekhawat, who was the general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the BJP. He is the nephew of former President Pratibha Patil. Similarly, former administrative officer Omprakash Pahadia, state general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party Ashok Kumar Verma and retired Indian Administrative Service officer Chandra Prakash Meena joined the saffron party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)