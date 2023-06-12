Left Menu

'Jungle raj' under Cong rule in Rajasthan, says BJP's Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Monday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan for alleged corruption and jungle raj in the state, saying the saffron party is the only option before the people.Singh, who is the party in-charge of Rajasthan, was talking to reporters after a number of people, including Omprakash Pahadia, the son of former chief minister Jagannath Pahadia, joined the BJP here.Today, the BJP is the only option in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:44 IST
'Jungle raj' under Cong rule in Rajasthan, says BJP's Arun Singh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Monday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan for alleged corruption and ''jungle raj'' in the state, saying the saffron party is the only option before the people.

Singh, who is the party in-charge of Rajasthan, was talking to reporters after a number of people, including Omprakash Pahadia, the son of former chief minister Jagannath Pahadia, joined the BJP here.

''Today, the BJP is the only option in Rajasthan. With all these people joining the BJP, the party will become stronger. They have accepted the membership of the BJP unconditionally,'' he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Singh, Singh sad he has not done any work during his tenure of four-and-a-half years and now was making ''hollow announcements''.

''The chief minister is making some announcement daily to divert the attention from jungle raj, corruption nd outcry in Rajasthan,'' he said.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi denied the Gehlot's allegation that when the BJP comes to power in the state, it stops the schemes of the previous Congress government.

''The BJP never does the work of stopping the schemes. The Congress has done. The BJP works with a motto of service, good governance and welfare of the poor,'' he said.

On the occasion, Vijender Singh Shekhawat, who was the general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the BJP. He is the nephew of former President Pratibha Patil. Similarly, former administrative officer Omprakash Pahadia, state general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party Ashok Kumar Verma and retired Indian Administrative Service officer Chandra Prakash Meena joined the saffron party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023