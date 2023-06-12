West Bengal: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee stopped by cops from entering BDO office in Pandua

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee was stopped by police from entering the Block Development Officer (BDO) office in Pandua during nomination filing by a BJP candidate for Panchayat polls. The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held on July 8 and votes will be counted on July 11.

Earlier today West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari slammed the nomination filing procedure for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state and said that "corruption has become the major motive in Bengal." Speaking on the violence during the filing of nomination for the Panchayat elections, LoP Adhikari said, "Earlier everything was done in due procedure and time. But for the first time this year, this (nomination filing) is being done in such haste. Even the BDO Office doesn't have any idea. There was no DCR, no form. The Panchayat election process is being undertaken in such secrecy. What is the motive behind it? There can only be one motive. Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal."

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista said that the deployment of central forces is necessary to conduct free and fair panchayat elections in West Bengal scheduled to be held on July 8. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

