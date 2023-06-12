Rajasthan, Bengal, Bihar govts not giving due benefits to OBCs: BJP

The BJP Monday sought to turn the tables on opposition parties over issues involving OBCs as it accused several non-BJP state governments of not giving due benefits to backward classes as envisaged constitutionally and discriminating against them, including on the ground of religion.

Union minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav cited a recent report of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to accuse the Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab and Bihar governments of discriminating against the OBCs.

The BJP's attack on parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP, RJD and JD(U), all of whom are in power in at least one of these four states, assumes significance in the face of efforts being made by them to corner the ruling party at the Centre by pushing for a caste census to give the Other Backward Classes (OBC) their ''rightful'' share.

While the BJP government at the Centre gave the NCBC a constitutional status and took many steps towards social justice, the Congress never gave OBCs their due and was even opposed to providing reservations for them, Yadav alleged.

Wherever the Congress and these parties are in power, OBCs are being discriminated against, he claimed.

Yadav singled out the West Bengal government for its alleged favouritism towards Muslims and cited the NCBC report to assert that the state's list of OBC quota beneficiaries included 108 Muslim castes in 2011 which surged to 179 after the Trinamool Congress came to power that year. Discriminating OBCs on religious grounds is unheard of and is highly unjust, he said. ''Genuine OBCs are being discriminated against in the name of communal politics.'' Citing the NCBC report, Yadav said in eight Rajasthan districts there is little reservation for OBCs and non-creamy layer certificate is not being issued to deserving candidates thus denying thousands of students of their rights. The OBC commission wrote to the state government to not include agriculture income to decide the creamy layer category as it has harmed the interests of eligible people, he said.

Agriculture income is being included in Bihar as well which is against the rules, the Union minister said. In Punjab, OBCs are getting only 12 per cent quota while they are entitled to 27 per cent reservation, Yadav said, ''My question is why OBCs are being denied their due quota and benefits? It is their constitutional right. The NCBC communication to these states highlights that they are not serious about the progress of OBC students,'' he said.

Among all demographic segments, OBCs are politically the most important segment and number over 50 per cent of the population in many states.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls approaching, the BJP and the opposition have ratcheted up attacks on each other as they woo the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)