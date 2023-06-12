No decision yet on alliance with BJP for polls in Haryana: JJP

The Jannayak Janata Party, the partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana, on Monday ruled out any rift with the national party but said no decision has yet been taken on contesting the next elections under the current arrangement.

The JJP also said it is preparing for contesting all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and 90 assembly constituencies.

Both outfits had entered into a post-poll alliance after 2019 assembly elections to form the government. BJP, which at present has 41 MLAs after winning Adampur bypoll last year, had secured 40 seats while JJP had won 10 in the 90-member House.

BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 parliamentary polls.

Addressing the media here, JJP leader and Haryana minister Devinder Singh Babli said his party will hold rallies in all the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana in coming weeks as the party plans to intensify its public outreach in the state.

The first rally will be held in the Sonipat parliamentary constituency on July 2, said Babli.

"In the first phase, public meetings will be held in five constituencies till August," he said.

He further said that three committees have been formed under the respective leadership of party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and state unit president Nishan Singh for reaching out to people in all the assembly constituencies.

The party will prepare for fighting all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and 90 assembly seats, he said, adding the work done by the BJP-JJP government will be taken to people.

"Our party is ready for elections. We are in election mode," he said.

When asked about reports of rift with BJP, Babli referred to a recent statement of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who had said that the coalition was intact and would continue.

Babli said the CM himself had said that the alliance was going strong and the government was working for the welfare of people.

He said the coalition government will complete its five-year term.

Replying to a related question on a recent meeting between some independent MLAs with BJP's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, Babli said the BJP are also preparing for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

"As of now, no decision has been taken whether the next elections will be held under the alliance," said Babli.

''Like the BJP is working towards strengthening its organisation, we are also doing the same,'' he further said.

The respective leadership of both the parties will decide whether the polls will be held under the alliance, he added.

Asked how many seats will he give to JJP in next Vidhan Sabha polls, to this, Babli replied, ''we will form the government''.

When asked to clear if he means JJP will form the next government at its own strength or in alliance, Babli said ''that time will tell''.

On farmers' protest at Kurukshetra, the minister said the government has invited protesting farmers to hold talks, saying taking to streets is not a solution.

He further said that maintaining law and order is the government's duty.

JJP MLA Ishwar Singh said that farmers were getting Rs 5,800 per quintal for sunflower seeds crop at present and there is a gap of Rs 400-500 per quintal between what farmers are getting and the minimum support price (MSP).

He said the JJP demands that maximum help should be provided to farmers. "If Rs 1,000 interim 'bharpai' (relief) has been given then more relief can also be given," he said.

On farmers staging protests on sunflower MSP issue, he said the farmers should soften their stand and the government should also come forward.

To a question on recent resignation by JJP MLA from Shahabad Ram Karan Kala as Haryana Sugarfed chairman over the lathicharge on farmers who were demanding MSP for sunflower seeds, Babli said Kala submitted his resignation to the party leadership. "Our national president has said that tendering resignation is not a solution," he said, adding the party chief has requested the MLA to withdraw his resignation.

