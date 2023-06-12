China upgraded intelligence collection in Cuba in 2019 - Blinken
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that China conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019.
Blinken told reporters the administration of former President Donald Trump was aware of this but the new administration in 2021 concluded Washington was not making enough progress on the issue.
