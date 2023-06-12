Maharashtra ex-CM Manohar Joshi discharged from Mumbai hospital after 22 days

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena stalwart Manohar Joshi was on Monday discharged from a private hospital, where he was admitted 22 day ago after suffering a brain haemorrhage though he remains in a semiconscious but stable condition, said the medical facility.

Joshi (85), a former Lok Sabha speaker, was admitted to the P D Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai on May 22.

"Manohar Joshi, Ex-CM Maharashtra, was admitted at PD Hinduja Hospital, on 22nd May 2023, after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. He has been discharged for home today," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is semiconscious, in a stable condition and will need prolonged rehabilitation," said the statement.

Joshi was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and headed the first-ever Shiv Sena-BJP government formed in the state.

A key figure in the undivided Shiv Sena, he served as the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the BJP-led government was in office at the Centre.

