Left Menu

Maharashtra ex-CM Manohar Joshi discharged from Mumbai hospital after 22 days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:32 IST
Maharashtra ex-CM Manohar Joshi discharged from Mumbai hospital after 22 days
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena stalwart Manohar Joshi was on Monday discharged from a private hospital, where he was admitted 22 day ago after suffering a brain haemorrhage though he remains in a semiconscious but stable condition, said the medical facility.

Joshi (85), a former Lok Sabha speaker, was admitted to the P D Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai on May 22.

"Manohar Joshi, Ex-CM Maharashtra, was admitted at PD Hinduja Hospital, on 22nd May 2023, after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. He has been discharged for home today," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is semiconscious, in a stable condition and will need prolonged rehabilitation," said the statement.

Joshi was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and headed the first-ever Shiv Sena-BJP government formed in the state.

A key figure in the undivided Shiv Sena, he served as the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the BJP-led government was in office at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023