After corruption allegations against ruling YSRCP in Andhra, party leaders take on Shah and Nadda

Ruling YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh, including some ministers, pounced on senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda on Monday for making corruption allegations against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's government recently.

Senior YSRCP leader and Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao reminded the BJP leaders that their own government praised the state for doing well on some parameters, such as emerging third in education and being on top in several others but now making unfounded allegations.

''You (BJP) give all these ratings and on the other hand you are making corruption accusations on sand. Did the government get any income during TDP's rule? Today, we are bringing thousands of crore of rupees income in AP,'' said Rao addressing reporters, pointing out that BJP ruled the state in alliance with the TDP between 2014 and 2019.

On Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda accused the YSRCP government as one of the most corrupt ones ever while addressing a public meeting at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

Likewise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned as to what happened to all the 'lakhs of crores of rupees' given to the state while speaking at a public meeting in the port city of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Refuting these allegations, he recounted that the BJP itself called Amaravati ''a big scam'', including demanding a CBI probe on the setting up of the greenfield capital city during the TDP regime but is now trying to malign the YSRCP government.

Similarly, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana lashed out at the BJP leaders for failing to fulfil its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into every Indians' bank account, including bringing back all the black money stashed away in Swiss banks.

Further, Satyanarayana questioned if the BJP had fulfilled these promises, demanding as to what it has done for Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath raised the topic of the central government deciding to sell away Vizag Steel Plant to corner Shah and Nadda, pointing out that a highly sentimental issue that involved the sacrifice of thousands of acres of land by farmers and 30 lives is being meddled with. ''It is ridiculous that people who have decided to sell away the steel plant are talking about us. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant itself is the most crucial issue. As many as 23,000 farmers have given 26,000 acres of land in those days for the prosperity of this region to set up the steel plant,'' said Amarnath.

Instead of talking about the steel plant, he lambasted that the BJP leaders are making allegations against the ruling party, CM and state government schemes.

Meanwhile, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy highlighted that Nadda and Shah did not talk about what was necessary for the state but only glorified the BJP.

Reddy observed that BJP leaders were amplifying what a TDP leader had told them even though the current political dispensation was leaving no room for corruption in AP.

Moreover, he said that Shah and Nadda did not give any answers regarding the promises they made to AP.

