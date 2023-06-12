Left Menu

Ukraine's PrivatBank alleges $2 billion fraud by former owners

They say there was no misappropriation from PrivatBank, which they argue has no evidence they had any knowledge of, or involvement in, the alleged fraud. PrivatBank, which is seeking about $4.2 billion including interest, has pursued Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov in the English courts since 2017, the year after it was nationalised in late 2016 as part of a clean-up of Ukraine's finance system.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:46 IST
Ukraine's PrivatBank alleges $2 billion fraud by former owners

Ukraine's PrivatBank accused its former owners in a London court on Monday of using "absolute power" to siphon off nearly $2 billion from the country's largest lender. The case is being closely watched by politicians and investors as a test of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's willingness to pursue reforms and tackle the corruption which has blighted Ukraine for years, amid its ongoing war with Russia.

PrivatBank's lawsuit accuses Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov of orchestrating sham loans and supply agreements between 2013 and 2014 to defraud it on an "epic scale". Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov both deny any wrongdoing. They say there was no misappropriation from PrivatBank, which they argue has no evidence they had any knowledge of, or involvement in, the alleged fraud.

PrivatBank, which is seeking about $4.2 billion including interest, has pursued Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov in the English courts since 2017, the year after it was nationalised in late 2016 as part of a clean-up of Ukraine's finance system. The bank's lawyer Andrew Hunter said in court filings that its lawsuit "concerns fraud on an epic scale, covered up by money laundering on a vast scale".

Zelenskiy, who rose to prominence as a comedian and playing played the role of president on show aired on a Kolomoisky-owned TV station, has denied having personal ties to the businessman. Kolomoisky appears to have fallen foul of a crackdown launched by Zelenskiy on individuals who wield outsized political influence.

'ABSOLUTE POWER' The London trial of PrivatBank's case was due to start last year but was delayed because of Russia's invasion, as Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov were unable to give evidence.

They have since decided not to do so, which PrivatBank says was because they have no answer to the allegations. Kolomoisky's lawyer Mark Howard said in court filings that PrivatBank's case must fail because the loans at the centre of the lawsuit have been almost entirely repaid.

Bogolyubov's lawyer Clare Montgomery said in court filings that "no funds were in fact misappropriated from the bank". Hunter, PrivatBank's lawyer, said Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov's case was that they were "the oligarch equivalent of absentee landlords", but said they had actually "absolute power at the bank" until it was nationalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023