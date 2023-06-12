Left Menu

France's Macron offers condolences to Italy on Berlusconi's death

French President Emmanuel Macron deplored on Monday the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who he said had been a major figure of modern Italy who had always worked to strengthen ties between the two countries.

He extended his condolences to the Italian people and Berlusconi's family.

