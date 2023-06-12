France's Macron offers condolences to Italy on Berlusconi's death
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:48 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron deplored on Monday the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who he said had been a major figure of modern Italy who had always worked to strengthen ties between the two countries.
He extended his condolences to the Italian people and Berlusconi's family.

