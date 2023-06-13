Left Menu

White House extends U.S. condolences over Berlusconi death

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 01:17 IST
The United States extends its condolences over the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We extend our condolences certainly to the former prime minister's family and friends and to the government and people of Italy upon his passing," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"Italy is a longtime friend and ally of the United States ... and the prime minister worked closely with several U.S. administrations on advancing our bilateral relationship."

