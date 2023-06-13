Left Menu

'Outright lie': India denies threatening to shut down Twitter

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:21 IST
'Outright lie': India denies threatening to shut down Twitter
Jack Dorsey Image Credit: Flickr

India threatened to shut Twitter down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, co-founder Jack Dorsey said, an accusation the Indian government dismissed as an "outright lie". Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, said on Monday that India threatened the company with a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with government requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over protests by farmers in 2020 and 2021.

"It manifested in ways such as: 'We will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us; 'we will raid the homes of your employees', which they did; And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show Breaking Points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has repeatedly denied engaging in online censorship and said on Tuesday that Dorsey's assertions were an "outright lie". "No one went to jail nor was Twitter 'shut down'. Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law," Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar said in a post on Twitter.

The protests by farmers over agricultural reforms went on for a year and were among the biggest faced by the government of Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The farmers ended the protests in late 2021 after winning concessions. "India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmer's protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government," Dorsey said.

The Indian government says it only aims to restrict misinformation and posts that curb peace and security. During the protests, Modi's government sought an "emergency blocking" of the "provocative" Twitter hashtag "#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide" and dozens of accounts.

Twitter initially complied but later restored most of the accounts, citing "insufficient justification" to continue the suspensions. Dorsey also mentioned similar pressure from governments in Turkey and Nigeria, which had restricted the platform in their nations at different points over the years before lifting those bans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023