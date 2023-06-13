Left Menu

Editors Guild voices concern over 'intimidation' of journalists by Union minister, Kerala govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:18 IST
Editors Guild voices concern over 'intimidation' of journalists by Union minister, Kerala govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday voiced concern over alleged intimidation and harassment of journalists by Union minister Smriti Irani and the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala.

In a statement here, the Guild claimed that Irani intimidated a journalist during her visit to her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on June 9 and threatened to call the owners of the Hindi daily he worked for.

In a separate incident, on June 10, a senior woman journalist in Kerala was named as an accused in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the state police in response to a complaint filed by the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student arm of the ruling CPI(M) party. ''This trigger happy approach to browbeat and harass reporters and news camera persons undermine the freedom of the press,'' the Guild said in a statement.

''The minister's threat to call newspaper owners and couch journalistic questioning as an affront to the people, was a clear intimidatory tactic,'' the Guild said. It also urged the newspapers to reinstate the journalist sacked in connection with the case.

The Guild urged the CPI(M) government in Kerala to withdraw the case against the female journalist with immediate effect.

''It is a matter of deep concern that mere reportage on political leaders can invite an FIR and questioning by the police,'' it said referring to the Kerala incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023