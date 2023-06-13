Left MP seeks action against claims on CoWIN data breach, terms it deeply distressing

CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to take ''immediate and decisive action'' to investigate the alleged data breach on CoWIN platform and said it was ''deeply distressing'' that this data is reportedly being shared on social media platforms.

Raising concerns over the reported leak of personal data, Rahim asked the union minister to take action in order to protect the interests of citizens and to uphold the principles of privacy and security.

''It is deeply distressing to learn that this data is reportedly being shared on social media platforms,'' he said.

In a letter, Rahim said it was not an isolated incident, as health information and data kept by central government institutions and agencies are regularly facing cyber security attacks and data leaks. ''I appeal to you to take immediate and decisive action to investigate this data breach and ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to prevent further instances of unauthorised access and data leaks,'' he said.

Asserting that the CoWIN portal was completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, the government has dismissed as ''mischievous'' the claims of data breach on the platform and said the matter has been reviewed by the country's nodal cyber security agency CERT-In.

Rahim said ransomware attacks on the servers of AIIMS and cyber attacks on various hospitals in India were serious issues and the Indian healthcare sector has been experiencing an increase in cyberattacks over the past couple of years.

''Data published by cyber security think tank Cyber Peace Foundation and Autobot Infosec Private Ltd shows that the healthcare industry in India has faced 1.9 million cyberattacks in 2022 till November 28,'' he claimed in his letter.

The Left leader said the union minister's timely intervention will not only protect the interests of citizens but also ''uphold the principles of privacy and security'' that are crucial for our nation's progress.

