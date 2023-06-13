Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm.

NATION DEL66 LDALL TWITTER **** Jack Dorsey says Twitter faced threat of shutdown, raids; Govt denies, calls it 'outright lie' New Delhi: Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in sensational allegations claimed the Indian government threatened to shut down Twitter unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts during farmers' protests, a charge denied by the government on Tuesday as an ''outright lie''. **** DEL87 HR-FARMERS-PROTEST-END **** MSP demand: Farmers end agitation after talks with Kurukshetra administration in Haryana Kurukshetra: Farmers protesting over the MSP for sunflower seeds at Pipli in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday called off their stir after talks with the district administration here, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said. **** DEL85 NEET-RESULTS **** NEET 2023: Two students share top rank; highest number of qualifying candidates from UP New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with 99.99 percentile scores, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday. **** BOM29 GJ-3RD LD CYCLONE **** Cyclone Biparjoy: 30,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; Army plans relief measures with NDRF Jakhau/Ahmedabad: Authorities on Tuesday shifted 30,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters two days before powerful cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district. **** MDS20 ED-TN MINISTER-4TH LD RAIDS **** ED raids TN Electricity Minister in money laundering probe; Stalin slams BJP's 'backdoor intimidation' Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some others as part of a money laundering investigation and held multi-city searches, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to slam the BJP for ''backdoor intimidation'' of political rivals, as he charged the ED with ''political intention'' behind its action. **** MDS23 TN-AIADMK-BJP-LD TIES **** AIADMK hits out at BJP chief for remarks against Jaya; corruption a major problem in TN, retorts Annamalai Chennai: AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Tuesday slammed Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for his alleged remarks against later party stalwart J Jayalalithaa, amid strain in ties between the two southern allies. **** DEL63 RAJNATH-UN-LD PEACEKEEPING **** Time has come to expand UN Security Council with India as permanent member: Rajnath New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday pitched for expanding the United Nations Security Council with India as a permanent member, and said the time has come for making UN bodies ''more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age''. **** DEL57 CONG-MANIPUR **** Cong raises questions on reports of BJP leaders 'seeking help' of Kuki militants in Manipur polls New Delhi: The Congress raised questions on Tuesday on whether BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sought the help of ''Kuki militants'' during the Manipur election and said he has no right to continue in office pending investigations. **** BOM21 MH-2NDLD SHINDE-AD-BJP **** Modi for India, Shinde for Maha, says ad put out by Shiv Sena; cites survey showing Shinde is preferred over Fadnavis Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised eyebrows on Tuesday by putting out an advertisement citing a survey which showed that Shinde was the most popular choice for the state's top political job rather than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. **** CAL25 BH-MINISTER-2NDLD RESIGN **** Jitan Manjhi's son resigns from Nitish cabinet, JD(U) says his party out of Mahagathbandhan Patna: Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman resigned on Tuesday alleging ''pressure'' from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to merge the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founded by his father and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. **** LEGAL CAL23 WB-HC-LD RURAL POLLS **** Calcutta High Court orders deployment of central forces for West Bengal panchayat elections Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

LGB2 MH-LD-HC-TRANSGENDERS **** Difficult to grant separate reservation for transgenders in education, govt jobs: Maha govt tells HC Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that it would be difficult to provide separate reservation for transgender persons in education and government jobs. **** LGM3 KL-HC-LIVEIN **** Law does not recognise live-in relationships as marriage, only weddings performed under personal, secular law: Kerala HC Kochi: The Kerala High Court has held that the law does not recognise live-in relationships as marriage; it considers as a legal union only weddings solemnised according to personal or secular laws. **** FOREIGN FGN16 US-INDIA-LD BLINKEN **** PM Modi's state visit to further solidify US-India ties: Blinken Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the trajectory of the Indo-US partnership is ''unmistakable and filled with promise'', and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to the US will further solidify the defining relationship of the 21st century. **** FGN55 NEPAL-VAT-ONIONS-LD IMPORTS **** Traders in Nepal stop importing onions, vegetables from India after govt slaps 13 per cent VAT Kathmandu: Traders in Nepal on Tuesday said they have stopped importing onions, potatoes and other vegetables from India after the government slapped a hefty 13 per cent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on these items last month. By Shirish B. Pradhan ****

