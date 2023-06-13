Left Menu

Development work in past 9 years will ensure BJP win in 2024 LS polls: Raje

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the back of the development work done in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Addressing a rally in the temple town of Deoghar, the BJP national vice-president urged party workers to ensure its victory with a thumping majority.

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a rally in the temple town of Deoghar, the BJP national vice-president urged party workers to ensure its victory with a thumping majority. The BJP has been conducting a nationwide outreach programme to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi-led government. Raje is slated to visit Godda, Girdih, Dumka, and Kodarma constituencies during her three-day visit to Jharkhand that began on Tuesday.

The former Rajasthan chief minister also alleged that corruption has dominated Jharkhand under the JMM government.

''There is a need for the BJP workers to go the extra mile so that the corrupt JMM government is rooted out, and the saffron party comes to power once again after the assembly elections,'' Raje said.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand are scheduled in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

