AIADMK passes resolution against Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai over remarks on Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that a resolution has been passed against state BJP president K Annamalai over his remarks against former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Palaniswami said, "A condemnation resolution has been passed against K Annamalai where he was quoted by an English daily, tainting the name of our leader Jayalalithaa. Our party leaders and cadres are sad and restless."

He said, "Jayalalitha was a role model for many and showed the way to many. We condemn Annamalai." "Many senior leaders of BJP had good relations with our leader Jayalalithaa and met her in her house and discussed many things. It was she who backed the BJP government at the Centre first and had also worked for it," he said speaking about the ties between the BJP and the AIADMK.

Annamalai, in an interview published in an English daily, was asked whether 1991-96 period was among the worst in terms of corruption in the state. To this, Annamalai was cited as saying that many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt and even former chief ministers have been convicted in courts of law making it number one in corruption.

The AIADMK with Jayalalithaa at the top was in power in the state between 1991 and 1996. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)