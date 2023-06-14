UK in a different situation on borrowing compared to last Autumn - Hunt
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:38 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the UK was in a very different situation on borrowing costs compared to where it was last Autumn when financial markets were spooked by the direction of economic policy under the former prime minister Liz Truss.
"We are in a very different situation to where we were last autumn," Hunt told reporters on Wednesday.
