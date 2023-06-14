Left Menu

France's Macron to discuss Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince this week

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:37 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron.
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the war in Ukraine and other matters when he meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, the French presidency said.

The planned talks between Macron and the Saudi crown prince come just a month after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended a summit of the Arab League in Saudi Arabia to canvas support, during a meeting at which bin Salman expressed his readiness to mediate in the war between Moscow and Kyiv. The Saudi state news agency earlier reported that bin Salman had left for France.

The crown prince's agenda also includes presiding over the Saudi delegation during an international Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, to be held on June 22-23, and taking part in the kingdom's official reception of Riyadh's candidacy to host Expo 2030 on June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

