UK is not in a wage-price spiral - PM Sunak's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British economy is not in a wage-price spiral, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.
Asked if the economy was in a wage-price spiral, the spokesman said: "No. I think what we have seen, and as the chancellor has said, the economy is showing resilience.
"We are conscious about the potential for wage-price spirals and, of course, that is why we are making the difficult decisions when it comes to public-sector pay, and it is important we maintain that discipline."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Rishi Sunak
Advertisement