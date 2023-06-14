Left Menu

"Chanakya had said that no person of foreign origin...": Chhattisgarh BJP MLA targets Congress

"If there is anyone working for the development of their family, instead of the development of the country, it is Congress," alleged Brijmohan Agrawal.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:51 IST
"Chanakya had said that no person of foreign origin...": Chhattisgarh BJP MLA targets Congress
BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brijmohan Agrawal criticized Congress, accusing it of prioritizing the development of their own family over the progress of the country. He referred to Chanakya, who advocated against giving key positions to individuals of foreign origin and their offspring. While speaking to the media in Raipur on Tuesday, the BJP MLA said, "Chanakya had said that no person of foreign origin, as well as their children, should ever be given the key positions of the country."

"If there is anyone working for the development of their family, instead of the development of the country, it is Congress," alleged the BJP MLA. Furthermore, he questioned the leadership of Congress, expressing his concerns about the dominance of a single family.

Criticising the Congress, he questioned, "Who will be the party president-Sonia Gandhi; who will be the leader of the country-Rahul Gandhi and who will be the general secretary-Priyanka Gandhi? What is this, is there no leader in Congress? Congress is the oldest party in the country and if only one family will take the decision then it will be in their own interest not for the country."Meanwhile, he dubbed the Congress's division-level event as a government programme and alleged that the event marks the presence of 10 per cent of Congress workers while the remaining crowd is either being arranged through government resources or through government officials. "Around 90 per cent of people, who attended the Congress programme recently held in Raipur, were brought from slums by offering money," alleged the MLA, adding that the people are being gathered with the government's money. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023