"Chanakya had said that no person of foreign origin...": Chhattisgarh BJP MLA targets Congress

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brijmohan Agrawal criticized Congress, accusing it of prioritizing the development of their own family over the progress of the country. He referred to Chanakya, who advocated against giving key positions to individuals of foreign origin and their offspring. While speaking to the media in Raipur on Tuesday, the BJP MLA said, "Chanakya had said that no person of foreign origin, as well as their children, should ever be given the key positions of the country."

"If there is anyone working for the development of their family, instead of the development of the country, it is Congress," alleged the BJP MLA. Furthermore, he questioned the leadership of Congress, expressing his concerns about the dominance of a single family.

Criticising the Congress, he questioned, "Who will be the party president-Sonia Gandhi; who will be the leader of the country-Rahul Gandhi and who will be the general secretary-Priyanka Gandhi? What is this, is there no leader in Congress? Congress is the oldest party in the country and if only one family will take the decision then it will be in their own interest not for the country."Meanwhile, he dubbed the Congress's division-level event as a government programme and alleged that the event marks the presence of 10 per cent of Congress workers while the remaining crowd is either being arranged through government resources or through government officials. "Around 90 per cent of people, who attended the Congress programme recently held in Raipur, were brought from slums by offering money," alleged the MLA, adding that the people are being gathered with the government's money. (ANI)

