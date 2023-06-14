Bhopal: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers of 10 lakh booths on June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country on June 27 from Bhopal, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

MP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president VD Sharma said 2,500 leaders of the party from various states will attend this event.

''The prime minister will reach Bhopal on June 27 and flag off Vande Bharat Express. He will address BJP workers from 10 lakh booths across the country virtually,'' said Sharma, the Lok Sabha member from Khajuraho.

Sharma claimed 38 lakh workers from 64,100 booths in Madhya Pradesh will also participate in this programme.

If the prime minister allows, a roadshow will be held in Bhopal, he said.

He said the PM will also visit Dhar on June 27.

Notably, elections in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

