NATO's Stoltenberg: still early days in Ukraine's counter-offensive
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:14 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday it was still early days in Ukraine's counter-offensive.
"We do not know if this will be a turning point in the war (...) The more gains Ukraine makes, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement