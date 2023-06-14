Left Menu

BJP, other parties contacted me, tried to convince me to switch over, but I won't quit Cong: Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who is considered a bte noire of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Wednesday claimed that several parties, including the BJP, contacted him and tried to convince him to switch over, but he does not intend to quit the ruling Congress.He made the claim when the Assembly elections in the state are just a few months away.Locked in a power tussle with CM Baghel, Singh Deo had in July last year resigned from the Panchayat and Rural Development ministry, hinting that he was sidelined in the government.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:55 IST
BJP, other parties contacted me, tried to convince me to switch over, but I won't quit Cong: Singh Deo
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who is considered a bête noire of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Wednesday claimed that several parties, including the BJP, contacted him and tried to convince him to switch over, but he does not intend to quit the ruling Congress.

He made the claim when the Assembly elections in the state are just a few months away.

Locked in a power tussle with CM Baghel, Singh Deo had in July last year resigned from the Panchayat and Rural Development ministry, hinting that he was sidelined in the government. But he continued to hold four other portfolios - Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) departments. Responding to a query by reporters whether the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was running 'Operation Lotus' in the state and trying to convince him to join the force, Singh Deo confirmed that BJP leaders did contact him. ''It is not about 'Operation Lotus'. Every political party, which finds some scope, tries to take an initiative. But I will neither leave the Congress, nor will I join any other party. Whatever responsibility the (Congress) party gives to me, I will carry it out,'' Singh Deo said.

But it is true that many parties did contact me, he added.

On Tuesday, during a convention of the Congress's regional party workers in Ambikapur, Singh Deo said that some BJP leaders and politicians from the third front were in touch with him and tried to convince him to join their sides, said Surguja district Congress president Rakesh Gupta, who attended the convention. ''During the convention, Singh Deo said that I would sit at home rather than joining BJP,'' Gupta said.

After the convention, Singh Deo told reporters that he has cleared his stand to the Congress leadership.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam said Singh Deo was a senior leader of the party. ''The BJP tried to lure him, but he (Singh Deo) is a true soldier of the Congress party. BJP's Operation Lotus will not succeed in Chhattisgarh,'' he said.

Assembly elections will be held in Chhattisgarh by the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023