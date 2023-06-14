Left Menu

Chargesheet against me possible before opposition meet: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday expressed apprehension that a chargesheet could be filed against him in cases investigated by central agencies, ahead of the opposition meet scheduled here next week.The RJD leader was responding to queries from journalists about the arrest of a Tamil Nadu minister by the Enforcement Directorate, which has drawn sharp reaction from the JDU of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is convening the meeting.I think we may see a spate of raids and arrests by these agencies in the run-up to the opposition meeting...

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:30 IST
Chargesheet against me possible before opposition meet: Tejashwi
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday expressed apprehension that a chargesheet could be filed against him in cases investigated by central agencies, ahead of the opposition meet scheduled here next week.

The RJD leader was responding to queries from journalists about the arrest of a Tamil Nadu minister by the Enforcement Directorate, which has drawn sharp reaction from the JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is convening the meeting.

''I think we may see a spate of raids and arrests by these agencies in the run-up to the opposition meeting... Though we will emerge stronger in the process," Yadav said.

''So far there has not been a chargesheet against me. But, now I will not be surprised if the agencies are made to come out with one soon," he said.

The 34-year-old has been named in land for hotels and land for jobs scams, both of which pertain to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

Yadav has been accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of misusing investigating agencies and, sarcastically, asking CBI and ED to open their offices at his residence.

''I am sure these agencies must have lost count of the number of times they have been made to conduct searches against me and my close aides," said Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023