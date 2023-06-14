"Delhi facing 20 pc deficit in raw water supply from Haryana," says Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that the national capital is facing a 20 per cent deficit in raw water supply from Haryana which may cause water scarcity to 30 lakh population in the Union Territory. "Presently there is a deficit of around 20 per cent in raw water supply from Haryana to Delhi. This may cause water scarcity problem to almost 30 lakh population in Delhi," said Bhardwaj.

He said that the matter is being pursued with Haryana Govt and their irrigation department after the carrier lined channel (CLC) carrying raw water to the water treatment plant of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was broken. "Today early morning the carrier lined channel (CLC) carrying raw water to the water treatment plant of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) got broken between Khubru and Kakroi regulator near Sonipat Haryana. The matter is being pursued with Haryana Govt and their irrigation department for restoration of CLC on war footing basis," Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

CLC is a major carrier of raw water to Delhi from Haryana. "Though DJB is trying to do water rationalisation but being the peak summer, it will lead to inconvenience to a large population in Delh," he said.

The CLC and Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) supplies the raw water to 7 Nos Water Treatment Plant at Bawana, Dwarka, Nangloi, Haiderpur, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. According to the Haryana Irrigation Department, it will take 48 to 72 hours to repair the CLC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)