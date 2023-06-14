Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Union Minister Gadkari, discusses roads and infrastructure

While addressing the reporters in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Mann said, "There was a conversation with Nitin Gadkari in a very good atmosphere and I have kept my point regarding the road and infrastructure of Punjab."

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:06 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Union Minister Gadkari, discusses roads and infrastructure
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed the ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Punjab. CM Bhagwant Mann said that discussion was held in a good atmosphere and he made his points to Nitin Gadkari related to the road and infrastructure of Punjab.

While addressing the reporters in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Mann said, "There was a conversation with Nitin Gadkari in a very good atmosphere and I have kept my point regarding the road and infrastructure of Punjab." "Toll plazas in Punjab are not fulfilling their terms according to the agreement. There are 14 deaths daily in road accidents in Punjab, therefore repair and lighting of roads is also necessary in Punjab. The work on Adampur highway has stopped midway. Because the land of some farmers and their shops are coming in between, for which there is a need to talk to the farmers," CM Mann said.

"There is a need for industrial development in Punjab for which highway connectivity and more airports are needed. So if financial assistance comes from the central government then such we can progress on such works," Mann added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023