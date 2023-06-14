Left Menu

Opposition parties attack Telangana govt over alleged handcuffing of "farmers"

The opposition parties in Telangana including the Congress have come down on the BRS government in the state over some farmers allegedly being handcuffed while being taken to a court in Yadadri-Bhongir district. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement on Tuesday night had hit out at the BRS government over the farmers being brought to court handcuffed.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:56 IST
Opposition parties attack Telangana govt over alleged handcuffing of "farmers"
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition parties in Telangana including the Congress have come down on the BRS government in the state over some ''farmers'' allegedly being handcuffed while being taken to a court in Yadadri-Bhongir district. However, the police said there were no farmers among those arrested and an inquiry has been ordered into the issue. Responding to media reports that four ''farmers'' were brought to a court in the district, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that action was not taken against those committing crimes against women and there was no punishment for ''mafia of intoxicating substances''. There are also no cases against BRS leaders involved in land grabbing, he claimed in a tweet. He added that farmers are, however, handcuffed. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement on Tuesday night had hit out at the BRS government over the ''farmers being brought to court handcuffed''. YSRTP leader Y S Sharmila also criticised the BRS government over the matter. The Rachakonda police commissionerate here said in a release that those arrested were brought to court as per the regular protocol of the police. Observing that bandobust was decided according to the behaviour of the accused, a police release alleged that the four arrested persons pushed policemen at the time of their arrest and also damaged a police vehicle. There were no farmers among those arrested, it said. The four people were arrested reportedly in connection with a protest over changes in the alignment of a proposed Regional Ring Road that caused ''alienation of their land'' under the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023