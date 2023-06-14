Opposition parties attack Telangana govt over alleged handcuffing of "farmers"

The opposition parties in Telangana including the Congress have come down on the BRS government in the state over some ''farmers'' allegedly being handcuffed while being taken to a court in Yadadri-Bhongir district. However, the police said there were no farmers among those arrested and an inquiry has been ordered into the issue. Responding to media reports that four ''farmers'' were brought to a court in the district, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that action was not taken against those committing crimes against women and there was no punishment for ''mafia of intoxicating substances''. There are also no cases against BRS leaders involved in land grabbing, he claimed in a tweet. He added that farmers are, however, handcuffed. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement on Tuesday night had hit out at the BRS government over the ''farmers being brought to court handcuffed''. YSRTP leader Y S Sharmila also criticised the BRS government over the matter. The Rachakonda police commissionerate here said in a release that those arrested were brought to court as per the regular protocol of the police. Observing that bandobust was decided according to the behaviour of the accused, a police release alleged that the four arrested persons pushed policemen at the time of their arrest and also damaged a police vehicle. There were no farmers among those arrested, it said. The four people were arrested reportedly in connection with a protest over changes in the alignment of a proposed Regional Ring Road that caused ''alienation of their land'' under the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)