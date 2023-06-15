Left Menu

Fed's Powell says he doesn't see reason to alter Fed balance sheet rundown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:44 IST
Fed's Powell says he doesn't see reason to alter Fed balance sheet rundown
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it looks like the central bank will be able to continue to shrink its balance sheet on its current path likely through the remainder of the year.

Speaking at his press conference following the close of the meeting of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, Powell said, "We don’t think reserves are likely to become scarce in the near term or even over the course of the year," suggesting that the Fed can continue to shed just under $100 billion per month in bonds from its holdings. Powell also said he sees no reason right now to tinker with the settings of the Fed's reverse repo facility to move some of that money out into the broader financial system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023