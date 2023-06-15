Jana Sena will enter AP Assembly following 2024 polls: Pawan Kalyan

Left Menu

Telugu actor and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday declared that his party will enter the Andhra Pradesh Assembly following next year's elections in the state.

He made the announcement at the start of his belated campaign for the election in a specially designed vehicle called 'Varahi'.

“Jana Sena will enter the Assembly. Jana Sena will mark its footsteps in the Assembly. Let’s stand by the people as much as possible,” said Kalyan addressing a public meeting at Kathipudi village in East Godavari district.

The Jana Sena chief's campaigning started from Annavaram and will conclude at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district covering about 10 places in between.

Bhimavaram is one of the two places from where he lost in the 2019 Assembly polls. However, Kalyan alleged that he lost the elections due to a conspiracy and was ''vengefully targeted'' so that he could not enter the Assembly.

Kalyan asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rule properly or else he will make the YSR Congress Party chief sit on the floor one day.

The Jana Sena managed to win just one Assembly seat through Rapaka Varaprasad in the 2019 polls. Varaprasad, however, went on to support the YSRCP.

