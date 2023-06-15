Left Menu

China's embassy in Canada says statements about AIIB 'pure sensational hype and outright lies'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-06-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 07:34 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's embassy in Canada said late on Wednesday that a former Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) employee's statements are "pure sensational hype and outright lies."

China is an important member of the AIIB and has always followed multilateral rules and procedures, the embassy said.

