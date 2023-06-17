Left Menu

Centre shielding WFI president: Rakesh Tikait

When the government has made up its mind about saving someone, it has many ways to do so, he said.The wrestlers had negotiations with the government and they were assured of action. When an agitation goes on for so long, it loses steam and the players make compromises which is what has happened in this case, Tikait said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 17-06-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 19:46 IST
Centre shielding WFI president: Rakesh Tikait
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday accused the Centre of shielding Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Country's top wrestlers including Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Alleging that the wrestlers who have revolted against Singh are under government pressure, Tikait, an influential leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), accused the central government of trying to save the BJP MP.

The Khap panchayats will support whatever decision is taken by the wrestlers and the committee which carried out the prolonged agitation, Tikait told reporters here on the sidelines of a three-day Kisan Mahakumbh.

''The Centre is busy protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is a fact reflected in the charge sheet filed against him. When the government has made up its mind about saving someone, it has many ways to do so,'' he said.

''The wrestlers had negotiations with the government and they were assured of action. The wrestlers are doing government jobs. They had long been agitating. When an agitation goes on for so long, it loses steam and the players make compromises which is what has happened in this case,'' Tikait said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023