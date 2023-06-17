Left Menu

Kejriwal govt giving step-motherly treatment to Delhi's businessmen: BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday accused the Kejriwal government of giving step-motherly treatment to the businessmen of the capital. At a meeting with the traders in Alipur, Sachdeva said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government failed to fulfil its promise to redevelop five big markets of Delhi.They forget the promises as soons as the elections are over...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:05 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday accused the Kejriwal government of giving step-motherly treatment to the businessmen of the capital. At a meeting with the traders in Alipur, Sachdeva said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government failed to fulfil its promise to redevelop five big markets of Delhi.

''They forget the promises as soons as the elections are over... They have always given step-motherly treatment to the businessmen in the city,'' Sachdeva was quoted as saying in a Delhi BJP statement. He said the Delhi government has not been able to address the issue of encroachments in Sadar Bazar, the biggest wholesale market in Asia, but the ''sword of ceiling hangs over their head''.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who also attended the meeting, said India has become a favourable investment option world over and the reason is the forward-looking approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

