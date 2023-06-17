Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:07 IST
Name of Nehru Park changed after Madhya Pradesh CM's son: Congress; BJP hits back
The Congress on Saturday alleged Nehru Park in Budhni has been named after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's elder son while the name of his younger brother is given to another park.

Budhni is the assembly constituency of chief minister Chouhan.

The ruling BJP said Congress shouldn't have any objection if local people have named these parks in their town out of their love (for Chouhan's sons).

''The name of Nehru Park (named after Jawaharlal Nehru) has been changed after Shivraj Singh Chouhan's elder son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan while another park is named after younger son Kunal,'' alleged former minister and Congress leader Ajay Singh.

Notably, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in Delhi has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, prompting sharp reactions from Congress.

Singh accused the BJP of erasing the names of great personalities who made important contributions to the freedom struggle.

The Congress leader wondered what is the contribution of Kartikeya and Kunal to the country.

''It has been a tradition to name public parks, corners, roads and buildings after the personalities who contributed to the society and the country.

"Shivraj ji should tell what is the contribution of Kartikeya and Kunal. Where Kartikeya stands in front of Jawaharlal Nehru, who contributed immensely to the country's independence and to building a new India?" Singh asked.

If Budhni's local body has renamed these parks out of sycophancy then why Chouhan didn't stop them, he questioned.

When asked about Singh's allegations, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said many public places are named after members of a single family across the country.

"Ajay Singh is watching everything from Congress' perspective. So, he sees Nehru, Firoz Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi everywhere and the Congress believes that everything should be named after them. What is the objection if local people named these parks in their town out of their love?"

