UP govt to plant 35 cr saplings on Independence Day

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 01:13 IST
UP govt to plant 35 cr saplings on Independence Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has set a target to plant 35 crore saplings on August 15. As he made the announcement, the CM called on all government departments, institutions, and all state residents to contribute to make the event a success.

According to a statement, the CM gave instructions for the massive tree plantation campaign in a meeting held at his official 5 Kalidas Marg residence. More than 131 crore saplings have been planted in the state in the last six years with the support of the public, he said.

Adityanath said that according to recent reports, there has been an increase of 794 sq kms in the total green area of the state during 2015-2021.

Our target is to increase the total green area of the state from nine per cent at present to 15 per cent by 2026-27.

According to this target, we have to plant and protect 175 crore trees in the next five years, said the CM.

He also called for a state-wide environment protection campaign from July 1 to July 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

