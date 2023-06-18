Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accuses Gehlot of corruption

Updated: 18-06-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 13:37 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal accuses Gehlot of corruption
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of corruption, asking him to stop and engage himself in the service of the people instead. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resolved to make Rajasthan Congress free by ousting the Gehlot government.

Gehlot ji has got into the habit of committing corruption, he should now stop that and engage himself in the service of the country, Goyal told reporters at Jaipur airport.

The BJP has resolved to free Rajasthan from the Congress rule and ensure that a good government comes to power in Rajasthan under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he further said.

Goyal is on a two-day tour to Rajasthan.

Praising the prime minister's monthly radio programme, the minister said the 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a historic and world-class programme.

Goyal said the prime minister has been contacting the public every month through his programme. Mann Ki Baat has become a historic world-class program in itself, adding that its impact has been felt in every nook and corner of the country.

