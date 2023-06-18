Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath congratulates Gita Press for Gandhi Peace Prize

The award is given for outstanding contribution towards political change in social, economic sphere through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.Heartiest congratulations to Gorakhpur-based Geeta Press, the most important centre of religious literature of Sanatan Dharma of India, on receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021, Adityanath said in a tweet.This award received on the completion of 100 years of establishment will give a new flight to the religious literature of Gita Press.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:24 IST
Yogi Adityanath congratulates Gita Press for Gandhi Peace Prize
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Gorakhpur-based 'Gita Press' for being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021.

A committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday decided to award the prize to Gita Press. The award is given for outstanding contribution towards political change in social, economic sphere through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

''Heartiest congratulations to Gorakhpur-based Geeta Press, the most important centre of religious literature of Sanatan Dharma of India, on receiving the 'Gandhi Peace Prize' for the year 2021,'' Adityanath said in a tweet.

''This award received on the completion of 100 years of establishment will give a new flight to the religious literature of Gita Press. Heartfelt thanks to respected Prime Minister for this,'' he further said.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the central government in 1995 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 125th birth anniversary. The award carries a cash amount of one crore rupees, a citation and a plaque.

Gita Press, established in the year 1923, is one of the largest publishers in the world. This press has so far published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages. This include 16.21 crore copies of Bhagwad Gita. The organisation has never relied on advertising in its publications for revenue generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023