"Death of TMC workers disheartening..." BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of the TMC leader and asked CM Mamata Banerjee to take necessary steps to stop the ongoing violence in the state. "We feel that the death of TMC workers or any other party workers is very disheartening. I warn CM Mamata Banerjee and her party to take steps on it and stop the violence. Otherwise, it will shape into a dangerous situation. I am asking CM Mamata Banerjee to stop hooligans from doing violence, otherwise, very difficult days are about to come," the BJP state chief said while addressing the media persons here.

A Trinamool Congress candidate for the panchayat election and former Panchayat Pradhan was beaten to death in West Bengal's Malda district. TMC pointed accusing fingers at the Congress and said that the leader was murdered by a few "ex-party members who later joined the Congress after TMC denied tickets to them".

"Those who want to end TMC from the grassroots level were not given a ticket. They joined Congress and got a ticket. After that, they started indulging in rowdyism and spreading terror in the area. Today, they killed former pradhan, Mustafa Sheikh," TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin said. West Bengal is witnessing continuous violence across the state ahead of panchayat polls scheduled to take place on July 8 with the recent clashes on the final day of filing nominations.

Speaking on the same, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly said, "Total 9 people have lost their lives. TMC did the same in 2018 also...they're trying to stop people from giving nominations through threats and blackmailing...nominations can be withdrawn till 20th, so those who have given nominations, they're being threatened to withdraw them...Police are supporting the ruling party to do violence.." (ANI)

