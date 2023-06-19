Left Menu

'Every time when there is an election...': BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on violence in Bengal

"Every time there are elections in West Bengal, violence erupts. But there is no attempt to stop the violence because the party in power is doing it," Ghosh alleged.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday slammed in TMC government in West Bengal over the violence in the state ahead of the Panchayat polls, and said that "every time when there is an election in the state, violence erupts." "Every time there are elections in West Bengal, violence erupts. But there is no attempt to stop the violence because the party in power is doing it," Ghosh alleged.

Appreciating the efforts made by the governor in dealing with the violence in the state, the BJP leader said that people are getting a chance to register their complaints on the numbers issued by the governor. "Opposition parties and officials are also demanding the arrival of the central force. In these situations, the governor himself has visited the violence-affected areas and met the victims and their families. People are getting a chance to file a complaint on numbers issued by the governor," the senior BJP leader said.

A peace room or help room has been opened in the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal to respond to the grievances of the public in view of the numerous representations received from citizens on "criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal," a press note issued by the Governor stated. The Peace Room will refer the issues to the state government and the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action, according to the press note released on Saturday.

Slamming the West Bengal state election commission's move to challenge the Calcutta High Court order for the deployment of Central Forces in the Supreme Court, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that the state government doesn't want to hold a free and fair election. "If the public, who elects their representative in the election, does not even reach the booth, then how will the election be held? But the government does not want the central forces to come and hold free and fair elections. So if the government does not want free and fair elections, then how is that possible? This is a matter of concern," Ghosh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

