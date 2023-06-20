Moldova bans pro-Russian Shor party after months of protests

Moldova's Constitutional Court on Monday banned the pro-Russian Shor party that has led months of protests and is headed by an exiled businessman accused by the West and the government of trying to destabilise the country. The court declared the party led by Ilan Shor, who lives in Israel, unconstitutional. Its decision triggered an immediate ban and the justice ministry will create a commission to complete all legal procedures for the party's dissolution.

Shor was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail in April over a $1 billion bank scandal and money laundering, and has had sanctions imposed on him by the United States and European Union. Shor, interviewed by the Russian television station Rossiya-24, described the ruling as a "slap in the face" for Moldovans who had voted for his party.

"We will do the necessary legal procedures, we will find a formula with which we are counting on the Shor party winning a majority in parliament at the next election," Shor said. He said further announcements on the party's next move would be made within 48 hours after consultations with lawyers.

Under the ruling, the party's lawmakers keep their seats as independents but will not be able to join other factions. Party vice-chairman Marina Tauber said the party had 10,000 members and controlled 100 local councils and could not be silenced.

"The authorities cannot shut us up," she said. "We will continue our fight for a better life for Moldovans." Political analysts suggested the party could try to continue its activity by operating within dozens of dormant parties.

Announcing the ruling, court chairman Nicolae Rosca cited an article in the constitution stating that parties must through their activities uphold political pluralism, the rule of law and the territorial integrity of Moldova. The party won six of the 101 seats in parliament in the last national election in 2021. Since last summer, it has led protests in the capital Chisinau at which demonstrators have called for the resignation of President Maia Sandu and her pro-Western government over rising prices.

Welcoming the court's decision, Sandu said: "A political party created out of corruption and for corruption is a threat to the constitutional order and security of the state." Sandu has accused Shor of attempting to destabilise Moldova and undermine the former Soviet republic's bid to join the EU. She has also accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her.

Shor has denied the protests are part of a Russian threat or of attempts to destabilise Moldova. Russia, which has about 1,500 troops stationed in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, has denied plotting to overthrow Sandu. Parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu said the court's decision was "an important victory for Moldovan democracy".

Opposition Socialist Party leader Igor Dodon, a former president, said Sandu's governing Action and Solidarity Party had "officially become totalitarian, destroying opposition forces" and would suffer the same fate as the Shor party.

