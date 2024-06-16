Lovlina Borgohain secures silver medal in Grand Prix 2024 competition

Olympic medalist Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured a silver medal in the Grand Prix 2024 competition held in the Czech Republic. On the final day of the competition on Saturday, Lovlina lost 2-3 in her third bout against Li Qian of China. The competition was held in a round-robin format from June 12 to 15.

Lovlina won her first bout 3-2 against England's Chantal Reid but lost the second bout 0-5 against Cindy Ngamba of the Olympic Refugee team. Lovlina will be one of the boxers to represent the country in the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11. She had won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight category.

India bagged six quotas in boxing for the Paris Olympics 2024 with Amit Panghal (51 kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in different categories. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg) had clinched their respective quotas in the Asian Games at Hangzhou last year.

The rest of India's three quotas came during the Boxing World Qualifiers event in June. Amit, Nishant and Jaismine all won their quarterfinal bouts in their respective weight categories to obtain the quota.In the Olympics, India will be looking to outdo their all-time best tally of seven medals, including a gold, which they achieved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the Paralympics, India will be aiming to outdo their best tally of 19 medals, including five gold, achieved at the 2020 edition in Tokyo. (ANI)

