New investor-friendly IT policy will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Nara Lokesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 09:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh said a new investor-friendly Information Technology policy will be implemented in the state soon.

Lokesh held a review meeting with senior IT and Electronics officials on Saturday and inquired about the kind of incentives extended to companies for inviting them to set up shop in the state.

''If you submit these details at the earliest possible, a new investor-friendly IT policy will be adopted soon,'' Lokesh told the officials, according to a press release.

He directed officials to formulate a plan to transform the port city of Visakhapatnam into an IT hub and the temple town of Tirupati into an electronics hub.

Further, he tasked the officials to initiate steps to invite major IT and electronics companies to set up units in the state.

