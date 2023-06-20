Left Menu

Congress ministers fixing commission rates for department work: Former Karnataka CM Bommai

Speaking to the media at the BJP office on Monday, he said, "The Congress government did not make advance preparations to provide rice and now to cover up their failure, the state government is staging a politically motivated protest against the central government. The ministers are fixing the commission rate for the work of their department."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at the Congress government in the state and said that it did not make advance preparations to provide rice and is now staging a politically motivated protest against the central government. Speaking to the media at the BJP office on Monday, he said, "The Congress government did not make advance preparations to provide rice and now to cover up their failure, the state government is staging a politically motivated protest against the central government. The ministers are fixing the commission rate for the work of their department."

Bommai said that since the day the Congress government came to power, there has been confusion. "Free bus travel guarantee scheme is easy. What is the meaning of a free bus scheme without a proper arrangement of buses? The officials are feeling helpless as they are not able to work because the proper bus service is not provided," he said.

He further added that those who run the government are not able to act according to their promises. "Rice should not be brought only from FCI. There are other agencies. They are protesting without preparing anything. The people are angry that government does not have the ability to keep its word," said Bommai.

He also said that the cabinet members doubt if the government will last for five years. "The ministers themselves are doubting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will stay for five years. All the ministers are talking about power sharing even before the Congress government comes to power for a month. Thus, it seems certain that this government will not complete five years for the Congress MLAs," said former CM Basavaraja Bommai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

