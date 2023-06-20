PM Modi greets people on occasion of Rath Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, saying may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyones lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, saying may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.
Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath. The chariot festival is celebrated annually.
''Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment,'' Modi said in a tweet.
